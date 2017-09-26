Share this:

Saraki Reshuffles Committee

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE)- Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday reshuffled some standing committees of the Senate.

Saraki made the announcement in Abuja on the floor of the upper chamber.

He named Senator Mathew Urhoghide, (Edo South) to replace Senator Andy Uba as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

Senator Andy Uba, is the current Committee Chairman on Interior.

Senator Uba (Anambra South) was formerly chairman, Senate committee on Public Accounts before he defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Public Accounts committee is statutorily meant to be chaired by the opposition party.

Saraki named Senator Stella Oduah, chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration while Senator Buka Mustapha was named Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market.

The outspoken Senator Urhoghide was before the new appointment chairman, Senate committee on Culture and Tourism.

Other appointments included Senator Sabo Mohammed, chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment with Senator Mohammed Sani Mustapha as Vice Chairman; Senator Raji Rasaki, Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content with Senator Godswill Akpabio as Vice Chairman.

Senator Adeola was formerly Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications.

The local content committee was extracted from the committee on petroleum.

The newly inaugurated Senator Nurudeen Adeleke (Osun West) was named Vice Chairman, Senate committee on Communications.