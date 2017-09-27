35-year-old Driver Arraigned For Alleged Attempted Murder Of Governor Fayose

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Ahamed Kolo, a 35-year-old driver, has been arraigned by an Ado Ekiti Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to murder Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

Reports say the prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on 24 September at Ijigbo Street in Ado-Ekiti.

According to her, the accused, on the said date, unlawfully attempted to murder Fayose by hitting him with his car.

The offence contravened Section 320 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti state, 2008.

The defendant’s counsel, Mrs. Felicia Nwandichi, applied for a short adjournment, as the court did not accept the plea of the accused.

The magistrate, Dolapo Akosile, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison until 9 October, and the case file be duplicated and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.