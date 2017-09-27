Amazing: Nigerian Amnesty Beneficiaries Manufacture First Set Of Cars (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Some pictures have surfaced online of some cars reportedly manufactured by some beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

A Facebook user identified as Jack Obinyan-Buhari, shared on his timeline, how he was impressed by the new development, stating that the change he voted for had started manifesting.

He wrote: “First set of cars ready…Manufactured 100% by Presidential Amnesty Programme Beneficiaries.

“Akwa Ibom State has already donated a large expanse of land where Innoson Kiara Group will build a world class Manufacturing plant. And guess what; It would be run 90% by trained Amnesty Programme Beneficiaries.

“INFO CREDIT: Wabiye Idoniboyeobu.”

With this new development, Nigerians can safely follow the federal government’s ‘Buy Nigeria, Grow Nigeria’ policy where the nationals are encouraged to majorly use made-in-Nigeria products.

Check out the pictures below: