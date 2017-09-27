Share this:

Cameroon Deports 100,000 Nigerian Refugees -Report

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Report from the Human Rights Watch on Wednesday stated how Cameroon deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees in the hope of stemming the spread of terrorist group Boko Haram.

A new report from the group stated that the deportation defied a plea by the UN refugee agency not to return anyone to north-eastern Nigeria, where Boko Haram killed thousands of people, until security and human rights situation improved considerably.

The HRW report noted that the deported people were likely to face new violence, displacement and destitution.

The report according to the group is based on interviews with more than 60 refugees.

It added that soldiers tortured, assaulted and sexually exploited Nigerian asylum seekers and denied them access to the UN refugee agency.

The rights group claimed Cameroon deported, often violently, tens of thousands of the refugees since early 2015.

“The Cameroonian military torture and abuse of Nigerian refugees seems to be driven by an arbitrary decision to punish them for Boko Haram attacks in Cameroon and to discourage Nigerians from seeking asylum,” said HRW Associate Refugee Director, Gerry Simpson.