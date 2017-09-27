Federal Government Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate Nigeria’s Independence

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Monday, 2 October has been declared as a public holiday to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary, Global Village Extrta has gathered.

This announcement was made by Nigeria’s minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) who made the declaration on behalf of the government on Wednesday in Abuja, where he congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Abubakar Magaji, Dambazau emphasised government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth and political development on democratic principles.

He noted that in the past 57 years, Nigeria had made much progress and positive impact not only on its citizens but also on human development globally.

The statement read in part: “The minister enjoined all Nigerians to remain steadfast in the love and care of the country, noting that a strong sense of ownership of one’s country is vital to the sustainable development of any nation.”

Dambazau expressed profound appreciation to Nigerians and the international community for their support and co-operation with President Muhammadu Buhari.