TRCN To Start One Year Mandatory Internship For Teachers

Alexandra Umeh,ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – As part of efforts to make teaching profession in Nigeria worthwhile, attractive and productive, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has brought to bare its plans towards the introduction of one year Internship Programme Scheme for fresh education graduates to ensure that they possess the critical skills required to discharge their professional responsibilities. As part of efforts to make teaching profession in Nigeria worthwhile, attractive and productive, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has brought to bare its plans towards the introduction of one year Internship Programme Scheme for fresh education graduates to ensure that they possess the critical skills required to discharge their professional responsibilities.

The Registrar TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye made this known while addressing the stakeholders during the council’s Maiden Zonal Meeting with Critical Stakeholders, South East Zone, in Enugu State.

According to him, any country can only get it right when it puts teachers first saying that the idea of putting teachers backwards is gone. He said it was imperative to hold the meeting with one goal to make teaching one of the best professions in the country as well as to see how best they could move forward.

He said, “Plans to start up the one year internship programmes for teachers is still on the pipe line. By the end of the day, when the minister and the whole country will know, the whole thing would be flagged off, when it is approved at the national level. And we all get to know about it.

“Our idea is that if lawyers can finish from their various institutions and universities and they will go to do one year in law school, there is nothing stopping those who finished education in various colleges of education and faculties of education from doing a one year internship programme before they are registered as teachers.

“The idea is to train the teachers very well, to produce those 21st century teachers that will be able to deliver excellently and we fill that look, they will still need some intensive training in the area of pedagogy to enable them cope with the challenges of teaching and that is why we are trying to propose a one year internship programme for teachers.

“Like medical doctors will do Housemanship after their six years programme, the same thing, we are thinking that for teaching to be a profession that we all desire there should also be a one year internship programme to train the principles and tactics of education in the will be teachers.

Speaking about the forthcoming computer base Professional Qualifying Examination, the TRCN Boss said the essence was to enable those who passed to become registered teacher. He added that the exam will be held twice yearly and the first has been selected to hold on October 14, 2017 .

He however emphasized that teachers training programmes cannot take the place of the one year internship scheme, adding that they are all different progammes.

On his part, the Commission for Education Enugu State, Professor Uche Eze in his address said he was happy that education has ceased to be all commerce affairs, commending the Council for their efforts.

Professor Eze who described himself as registered teacher said the only way to take education to where it ought to be is by being professional.

He urged all teachers to be proud of their profession and the association and also encouraged them to get registered with the organization. He advised that it should not just be about registering alone but getting involved in the training aspect to make them proud teachers at the end.

The stakeholders in response pledged their supports towards the achieving of the goal. They also pleaded that the further discussion on the realization of plans in moving education forward should not die at the round table discussion.

The Executive Chairman Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Awka, Nzemeka Olisah speaking during the interactive session, regretted that teachers are not treated well in Nigeria when compared to other countries.

Olisah who said no child wants to be a teacher in this country because of the way they are treated, however opined that, ‘we need people who are determined to get there’.

Chairman, Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Awka, Lady Joy Ulazi complained that the most of the teachers now are nothing to write home about. She said is appalling that some of them cannot even express themselves, “Where can we start from”, she asked.

However, she urged the council to see how they can come in to salvage the situation, saying that teachers are proactive so there is no need to seat back and watch things go wrong.

The meeting was also held to address some other bogging issues of the council like; Getting Rid of Quacks, Old habits, Profestionalisation of Teachers in Private Schools, Licensing of Teachers, Untrained Teachers in the System, Funding Licensing of Teachers / statistics.

Others are; Registration and certification of Teachers, Continuous Professional Development, Enforcement of Professional Ethics, Quality Assurance, Teacher Professional Development Assessment Framework, Professional Qualifying Examination, Internal Level.