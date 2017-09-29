57th Independence: Enugu CP Pledged Adequate Security

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – ENUGU state Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed has assured adequate security and protections on the general public of Enugu State during the Independent Day Celebration, saying it will a hitch free.

The CP made this known at the state police commands headquarters in Enugu.

Mohammed who stated that his command would partner other sister security agencies to ensure safety celebration in state, however urged member of the public to be law abiding, cooperate with police and report any threat to peace during the celebration and beyond.

He said, “All hands are on deck as we are collaborating with other sister security Agencies and relevant stake holders for a smooth celebration in the state.

“Members of the public should be law abiding, be ready to partner the police by volunteering useful and timely information and not to hesitate to report to the nearest police station about any threat to peace and security in their environment.

“Enugu Police command is ready to make sure that Independence Day celebration in the State will be smooth and hitch free. I wish everybody happy Independence celebration and advised members of the public to be security conscious.”