Anambra Governorship: APC Leadership Parleys Party Candidate, Aspirants

According to the APC National Chairman at the meeting, said there is need for the party to harmonise together to achieve success, saying that a tress does not make a forest.

“We have an incumbent government in Anambra state. We have all been through a most exciting period of campaigning for the primaries. The primaries are over, we have by God’s divine mercy a candidate. But a tree does not make a forest.

“We are in politics and we recognise that each and every one of those who aspired for the office of governor of Anambra State has a constituency. Each and everyone have something significant to contribute in our goal of winning the Anambra State governorship election from an incumbent.

“So it is very important that we manage to hammer together not just a patchwork of peace, not a make believe kind of camaraderie, but a very serious unity of purpose between all those who aspired for that office, to act as a serious guarantee that we are indeed also serious in winning the Anambra governorship seat. That is why I have called you today and our Party’s elder statesmen and leaders in the South East zone to act as guarantors of whatever we agree to do today”.

He hoped and expected that the party will have one single fighting force of 12 persons who could make the party proud as Anambra State Governor, saying that state is very significant to them so enable them end marginalisation.

“For us, it is the gateway to the South East. It is important we do everything we can fair and square to bring Anambra State into the progressive fold for a lot of reasons.

“Until we manage to bring a few states into the mainstream of progressive politics, this continued cry of marginalisation, we may not see the end of it.

“So it is important, Anambra State being a critical state in the South East geo-political zone, it is most important that we work and work hard and work with unity of purpose to break through to the south east in a major way through Anambra State”, he stated.

On his part, the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani who supported the Oyegun on marginalization, also congratulated the aspirants.

“I totally agree with him especially on the issue of marginalization that you don’t stay under the rain when it is pouring heavily and start crying because nobody will observe. Unless you go into the ruling party and make meaningful contributions, you will then have moral standing to ask why don’t we have this or that?

“I congratulate each and everyone of you and hope you harken to what the National Chairman had to say. I spoke out of the experience, observation and interest. We have people who have gone through the crisply of planning in Nigeria’s electoral planning. The chairman talked about unity of purpose but I want to add that we need unity of action”.

One of the aspirants, Engr. Bart Nwibe at the meeting said they have been looking forward to this meeting and I think that at the end of the meeting they will build the necessary synergy to help deliver our Party in Anambra State.

He said, “We are all willing to do our very best but I also think that our Party both at this level and the executive will do the needful so that we will be empowered enough to return and deliver Anambra state and by extension South East into the APC.

“We are optimist that we will do our very best. We are on ground and if we do the needful there is no reason we cannot win our state. We have a candidate who is a very young fellow and I am certain he will bring certain kind of freshness but I think our Party and the presidency will have to step in to help us achieve this.”

The meeting which was convened and presided by the APC National Chairman also had in attendance former Senate President, Ken Nnamani. Aspirants at the meeting included: Chief George Moghalu; Engr. Bart Nwibe; Dr. Patrick Nwike; Dr. Chike Obidigbo; Engr. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo; Dr. Obinna Uzoh and Barr. Nonso Madu.