Enugu Correspondents’ Chapel Elects, Inaugurates New Officers

ENUGU, Nigeria (GVE) – Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Enugu State Chapter, Wednesday, elected and inaugurated its officials to steer the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

After the election which was held under a peaceful atmosphere, Comrade Petrus Obi of the Sun newspapers was elected Chairman while Comrade Ngozi Omaha of AIT emerged the first female Vice Chairman in the history of the chapel.

Also elected are Comrade Emmanuel Ugwueze of Daily Post as Secretary, Comrade Michael Agada of NAN as Treasurer and Comrade Larry Onwuta of the Reformist as Financial Secretary.

Speaking after receiving the Oath of Office as administered by the NUJ Zone C Legal Adviser, Barr. Emeka Okologbu-Njoku, Comrade Petrus Obi promised to redouble his efforts towards ensuring that the welfare of journalists in the chapel remains topmost in his agenda.

“After my first inauguration, I promised to make the welfare of the members of the chapel my topmost priority. Since then, I’ve never looked back in doing exactly that.”

“I promised the chapel an office and as I speak now, we have a secretariat. In addition to that, we bought a bus. These are just a few of what we have done”.

“in the next three years we will relocate to our own office. I plan to buy a land and build a befitting secretariat for the chapel. I will also carry people along but this time we must check who are truly our members. Discipline will also be a mainstay of this administration,” he said.

He further promised to work with every member of the Chapel to see that their is unity and cooperation stating that no organization thrives in an atmosphere of rancour.

In his speech, the legal adviser of NUJ Zone C, Barr. Emeka Okologbu-Njoku advised the new leadership of the chapel to strive to ensure unity, noting that journalism has always been a noble profession.

“I want the newly elected officials to always work in tandem with the spirit of the their constitution. They should work to maintain the confidence reposed in them by the people that elected them. They should strive to bring the union together.”

Also reacting the State Secretary of NUJ who represented the state body assured the chapel and it’s new leadership of support from the council.

“The Correspondents’ Chapel Enugu State has demonstrated unprecedented unity in union movement in the state which has resulted in what we are doing today. For the new executives, this is a time to mend fences and to work for the union.”

“It is on record that the president who has just been reelected is the best chapel president in our union. However, reward for good work is more work. We want you to advance the course of journalism at the Correspondents’ Chapel.”

He however advised the chapel to always be guided by the constitution of NUJ in all their conducts promising to forward the details of the election to the National body of the union accordingly.

National officer of NUJ, Comrade Chieso Aninwagwa in her congratulatry message lauded the correspondents Chapel for conducting a peaceful election and urged the newly elected officers to work for the progress of the Chapel and NUJ in general.

Present during the event were national, zonal and state members of NUJ including members of the Chapel.