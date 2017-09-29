Extra Security Sent To Cameroon’s English Speaking Regions

Share this:

Cameroon has deployed 1,000 extra members of the security forces to English-speaking areas ahead of a large protest planned for Sunday.

Secessionists are planning to celebrate what they are describing as the independence of anglophone Cameroon.

There have been months of protests in English-speaking parts of the country against what people say is discrimination by the francophone majority.

There have been growing calls for secession, with some demonstrators flying the blue and white flag of an independent anglophone Cameroon.

Source: BBC News