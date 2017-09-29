Share this:

Nigerian Senate Okays Death sentence For Kidnappers

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Senate has approved death sentence for abduction, wrongful restraints or wrongful confinement of innocent victims for ransom.

The punishment also include a 30 year jail term for anyone who colludes with any abductor.

This followed the passage of a bill sponsored by Senator Isa Hamma Misau (APC-Bauchi) on kidnapping.

Earlier, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North) had presented the report of the committee on behalf of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru.

He said the Bill not only sought to prescribe stiff punishment for those behind kidnapping but also intend to combat and prevent any form of kidnapping in Nigeria by giving wider powers to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure adequate policing of the crime.

Clause 1 (3) of the Bill stated that: “Whoever is guilty of the offence and then results in the death of the victim shall be liable on conviction to be sentenced to death.”

Clause 5 (2) of the bill also revealed: “Anyone who fails to produce any book, account, receipts, vouchers or other documents, which is in his possession or control shall be guilty of an offence.

“The person shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both fine and imprisonment.”

When the report was put to vote, it was unanimously supported.

