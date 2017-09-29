Share this:

Uduaghan To Host Prominent Nigerians In Warri

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli will on Saturday, confer a chieftaincy title on Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan.

The Chief Executive Officer, Webster Group of Companies, will be honoured with the title, Elema of Warri Kingdom,

A statement in Asaba, Thursday, said prominent politicians, members of the diplomatic corps, justices, serving and retired military officers as well as movers and shakers of industry, finance, the public service and the legislature would be attendance.

The statement signed by the Chairman of Delta Leaders Forum, Chief Maxwell Nkenchor commended leaders of Itsekiri communities for appreciating the achievements and contributions of Uduaghan to Nigeria.

The leaders praised Uduaghan for his loyalty, boldness and vibrancy.

“Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan has the pains of the Itsekiri nation at heart. He is making a difference in the lives of the people” the leaders said.

They lauded the Warri Monarch for contributing to the peace, unity and progress of the state.

The leaders who were full of praise for the good people of Abiugborodo in Warri North Local Government , urged Itsekiri sons and daughters not to relent in contributing to the social, political and economic development of Nigeria.

“The event will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the palace of the Olu of Warri’ the statement added.