Nigeria At 57: Tambuwal Calls For More Investment In Education

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – As the country celebrates its 57th independence anniversary, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to making their nation one of the greatest on earth.

This he said can be achieved by making more investment in education and striving to secure a bright future for Nigerian children.

In a statement issued Saturday in Sokoto by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Governor Tambuwal said investments in education and technology will be worthy legacy to be bequeathed to the children of Nigeria.

“They are investments that will bring the best out of the next generation of Nigerians and enable us to reach our potential as individuals, as communities, as a nation.

“We must continue to put the right policies in place and ensure diligent implementation of such policies. This is important because our children hold so much hope for our future and no investment can be said to be too much for them,” the statement added.

Tambuwal said from the beginning, his administration had realised the importance of education and has continued to accord the sector the necessary attention it deserves.

“We declared a state of emergency in the sector and in the process, admitted more than one million kids into school for the first time. We’ll continue in that regard until all children of school age who should be in school are in school,” he added.

The Governor congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on the milestone achieved by the country.