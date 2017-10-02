Share this:

50 Dead, Over 200 Injured At Las Vegas Concert

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Chaos broke loose on Sunday night, when a gunman opened fire on hundreds of people at an open-air music concert killing about 50 people, while over 200 others were injured.

The gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel close to the venue of the concert.

Police said the shooter was a local resident adding that his female companion, Marilou Danley is wanted for questioning.

An amateur video circulating in the social media, showed hundreds of people scampering for safety at the sound of rapid-gunshots while country superstar, Jason Aaldean was performing on stage.

According to the police, the shooter was a Las-Vegas resident who has been killed adding that there was only one shooter.

A hospital spokeswoman said 14 of the wounded were in a critical condition.

The country music festival had been taking place since Friday at several hotels on the Las Vegas strip.