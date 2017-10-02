Formations, Corps Commanders Visit Exercise Egwu Eke ‘ll Theatre Operation

Share this:

Alexandra Umeh Enugu (GVE) – In line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General TY Buratai, various Formations and Corps Commanders as well as Commanders of the Nigerian Army Training Institutions have been visiting the EGWU EKE ‘ll Exercise Areas to interact with the troops and assess the ongoing Exercise.

This was disclosed in a press release by the Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa.

Among the visiting Commanders was the Commander Nigerian Army Medical, Brigadier General CB Wanda and the representative of the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, (Major General PJ Dauke), who was represented by Colonel VC Ibeh.

They were at the Headquarters Sector 3, the 82 Division Garrison Area of Responsibility where they were received and briefed by the Commander Brigadier General LA Adegboye at about 1300 hours today Monday the 2nd October 2017.

From there, they were conducted round some field locations and check points along Enugu – Nsukka and Enugu – Abakaliki axis to further appreciate the Exercise.

Similarly, the Commander Nigerian Army College of Logistics Major General RC Duru at about 1100 hours on Monday 2nd October 2017 visited Sector 2 Operational Headquarters where he was briefed on the Exercise and later conducted round the hitherto volatile areas of Ohaji Egbema in Imo State.

However, It was reported that the entire South East has been peaceful and people are seamlessly carrying out their normal businesses.