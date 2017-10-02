Share this:

Nigeria Loses Former Military Governor, Mukhtar

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria (GVE) – A former military governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria, Air Vice Marshal Mukhtar Muhammad (rtd), is dead.

Mukhtar,73, reportedly died in a London hospital.

The deceased who hails from Jigawa State in Northwest Nigeria will be buried on Monday in Kano state.

Until his death, Muhammad was the founder and chairman, Board of Directors of Freedom Radio in Kano, as well as the deputy leader of the Arewa Elders Forum.

He had also served in many capacities in both the military and civilian administrations.