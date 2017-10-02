Share this:

Nigeria@57: Group Praise Buhari, Service Chiefs For Visiting Maiduguri

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism [CATE], has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs for using the occasion of the Independence Day celebration to visit Maiduguri, Borno State to asses the success of the fight against insurgency.

CATE in a statement by its National President, Gabriel Onoja while felicitating with the government and people of Nigeria on the 57th anniversary of its independence as a sovereign nation enjoined Nigerians to be mindful of the fact that certain institutions and individuals have placed their lives on the line to ensure the current peace and calm in the country.

The coalition noted that as majority of the populace are high in the glee of celebrating Nigeria’s 57th anniversary and the dawn of a new month, the nation’s Service Chiefs are in Maiduguri working hard all in the bid to sustain the current peaceful atmosphere in the country.

Said the group; “We should not lose sight of the fact that some of our gallant military men are in the trenches, in the bushes and have not slept or seen members of their families just so that we can sleep with our two eyes closed. This is the greatest gift to all of us on Independence Day.”

CATE says it is proper at an occasion like this for Nigerians to not only reflect on the measure of sacrifice being made to keep the country one and secure but to salute the thoughtfulness and devotion to duties of both the top brass and the rank and file in the military and other security agencies involved in the operations against terrorism and insurgence in the Northeastern part of the country.

The group says there’s a need to continue to sustain the hardline approach the military has taken against the terrorists in order to make life more meaningful to Nigerians.

“This is very important because no nation can lay claim to independence or freedom if terrorists are allowed to occupy any of its territory,” it added.