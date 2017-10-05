Bag Of Rice To Sell For N6000

It said this is due to realisation of bumper harvest of paddy by rice farmers during the year wet season farming.

National President, RIFAN, Aminu Goronyo made the disclosure in a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, at the ministry’s headquarters, in Abuja.

He said before now, rice was sold as high as N15, 000 and later came down to about N13, 000.

According to him, the association in consultation with the President, Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Mohammed, had agreed to effect the drastic reduction as soon as possible for the benefit of Nigerians.

His words: “This is just the beginning, the actual price of rice will come down because we are expecting a bumper harvest this year.

“We have sat down with the millers and have agreed that we are going to work together for the interest of Nigerians. I think you have been buying a bag of rice at the cost of N18,000, but today the price is between N13,000 to N15,000, meaning that the price is coming down.”

Asked whether the price would crash further to about N7,000 per 50kg bag, as was the case some years back, Goronyo replied, “Of course! Not even N7,000, it will crash to N6,000. Just give us some time; in fact, in the next few months and it will be for 50kg.”

“You have heard what the minister said earlier. Our major challenge is cost of production, but the minister has promised to bring down this cost to a very minimal level.

” I won’t state a particular month but I can tell you that this will happen in the next few months. The various stakeholders including the Central Bank of Nigeria have all agreed to work with us,” he added.

He explained that operators in the country’s rice value chain were working hard to crash the price of the commodity.

This, he said, prompted the meeting which they held with Ogbeh on Thursday, as he explained that rice farmers, millers and processors had agreed to cut down the cost of rice paddy, a development that would obviously drag down the market price of rice.

In his remarks, Mohammed said, prior to this time, rice paddy was selling at N150, 000 per tonne but has reduced to about N110, 000 due to the serious commitment by rice farmers.

“We came here to inform the minister about our agreement with farmers on the price of paddy for rice production. This is what brought us here together with the farmers association to let the minister know that we have agreed on a price per tonne of paddy for this year 2017/2018 wet season harvest.

“The (new) price is N110, 000 at the farm per tonne of paddy. Bringing this down in relation to the cost of one bag of rice, as we mentioned it to the minister earlier, a 50kg bag will now drop to between N13, 000 to N13, 500. This will reduce further in coming months.

“Before, we use to buy paddy at the rate of N140, 000 to N150, 000 per tonne and we sell at about N16,000 per 50kg bag . So if this works, we hope to sell a bag of rice at between N13,000 and N13,500 according to where you are in the country and the paddy cost will be N110,000 per tonne,” Mohammed noted.

Earlier, Ogbeh lauded efforts of the rice farmers and processors while assuring them of supports from the Federal Government.

He noted that the development will be beneficial for everyone including farmers, processors and consumers.

