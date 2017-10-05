Share this:

Charly Boy Slams Police With N500m Lawsuit

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – #OurMumuDonDo# Convener Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) has slammed the Nigeria Police with a N500m fundamental rights enforcement suit during his Resume or Resign protest.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command is joined as a respondent in the suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The suit is based on an alleged violation of his rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association during the attack on the Resume or Resign protesters on August 8.

Oputa, in his suit, asked the court to order the respondent to publish a public apology to him in five national newspapers and to pay him the sum of N100million as general damages.

He also asked the court to order the respondent to pay him the sum of N400million as exemplary damages.

He also want the court to give an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondent and the Nigeria Police Force from further interfering with or violating his fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

The case is yet to be assigned a date for hearing.