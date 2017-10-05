Share this:

Resident Doctors In Kaduna Embark On Indefinite Strike

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Residents doctors in Kaduna State, Nigeria have embarked on an indefinite strike on Tuesday over what they described as the “sorry state” of healthcare facilities in the state government’s hospitals.

The Doctors said the strike action became imperative as the state government had not responded to any of the doctors’ demands issued 21 days ago.

President, Association of Resident Doctors in the state, Dr. Joseph Jokshan said in a press briefing in Abuja on Monday night that Doctors found it difficult to work effectively in such condition.

He identified issues that prompted the strike to include poor funding, equipping and staffing of hospitals and non provision of living environment for medical, health workers and patients.

He said members of the association were also demanding for payment of House Officers salaries and arrears and immediate and full implementation of “corrected” CONMESS.

This also include; “Immediate implementation of already approved funding for residency training of Kaduna state doctors in their chosen fields, as well as promotion of our doctors that are due.”

He said the doctors were pained to begin the strike, but “unfortunately, we cannot effectively carry out these tasks in the current sorry state of our healthcare facilities.”

He urged the general public to “join in this struggle and push the government to do the needful.

“This is the struggle we intend to see through to the end, not because we are unaware of the implication of this action but because we are left with no other option,” he added.