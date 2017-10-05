Share this:

TRCN Decries Over 207,818 Unqualified Teachers In Nigeria

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN has decried the proliferation of over 207,818 fake and unqualified teachers in primary schools across the country.

Registrar of the council, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, made the disclosure on Wednesday, in Abuja, during a paper presentation at the symposium marking the 2017 World Teachers Day, with a theme: “Empowering Nigerian Teachers for the 21st Century Challenges.”

According to him, this has accounted for the poor quality outcome at the basic education level in Nigeria.

He said based on survey conducted by the Federal government in 2010, the North-East has the highest figure of unqualified teachers as the situation degenerated with the invasion of the Boko Haram insurgents in the zone.

He blamed the menace on politicisation of education in the country which has in turn led too the influx of unqualified teachers in the system.

However, he noted that this was not limited to Nigeria alone as the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), had projected that the World’s needs at 2015 would nothing less than 5.24 million.

He said a study by UNESCO also indicated that the global shortage of teachers at primary and lower secondary levels of education would persist to 2030 and beyond with Africa and Arab States.

His words; “In the case of Nigeria, the annual teacher gap, estimated by some body, is such that only 1.2% of its population can adequately fill up.

“The implication of shortage of teachers for the basic education level presupposes that there is attribution in the number of subscribers to the train-the-teacher programme, a service exclusively being rendered by the teacher training institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

To this ends, he disclosed that the TRCN based on the enabling laws has commenced the process of professionalisation of teaching in Nigeria, disclosing that since inception the Council has registered and certified over 1.8 million teachers.