25 African Designers For Lagos Fashion Show

25 African designers will participate in the 2017 edition of the African Fashion and Design Week, which will hold from October 13 to 15 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

According to the initiator, Queengold Daniella Sekibo, the fashion show is conceived to unite Africa in style.

”My motivation actually started in year 2009 when I started my fashion brand called QD5. Then, I was trying to build the brand and trying to see how best to network internationally. And while trying to do that in New York, there was always this talk of ‘where are you from?’ and once you say Nigeria, the response is Africa. Then you let them know that Africa is a continent, but they just still tell you it is Africa,” Sekibo, who is also the Managing Director of BluePearl Services International, said.

Sekibo said her research about African designers inspired the idea behind the fashion show.

She added: “So, I felt this is an opportunity to show the magnificence of our continent. To show how creative, innovative and talented the designers we have across Africa are. That is what gave birth to African Fashion and Design Week in 2011. We did our first runway in Nigeria in 2012.

“Our aim is to take African fashion global and create a network where designers would know themselves, grow the market and get upcoming designers to join them. We don’t want a system where just one set of people dominate it. We still want to see new talents being celebrated in the industry.”

Sekibo also said the event would help to set a fashion agenda across the continent.

“What we have done also is to create a network; a retail access for designers across Africa, reaching out to major stockists in America to come in. For us, it is not a show but a forum where serious business people can grow their brands to another level and make money out of it,” she stated.

BluePearl Services International, Sekibo explained, is an advertising firm that is involved in sustainable development consulting.

“We also do events management and it is related to fashion. That is why we have the BluePearl Rising Star competition to align with our vision. It would come to place that we are indeed the continent’s runway showcase. We should have touched a lot of lives and made a huge difference. It would be a situation where you now have lots of designers who have grown to be in sustainable development in each of their respective countries,” the fashion enthusiast concluded. (Newsbreak.ng)