NNPC $25bn Scandal: Kachikwu Keeps Mum After Aso Rock Meeting

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Following the leaked memo on the alleged scandals in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Friday met behind the closed doors at the Presidential Villa, FCT Abuja.

Dr. Kachikwu arrived the Presidential Villa around 11.40am for the meeting with Mr. President.

The Minister of State has alleged that since he has written the letter, some forces have been frustrating his meeting with President Buhari, so as to bare his mind on the insubordination and impunity by the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Dr. Kachikwu who was once the NNPC GMD at the inception of President Buhari alleged that Dr. Baru awarded contracts worth over $25bn without the approval of the NNPC board.

When sighted after the meeting which lasted over an hour, Kachikwu declined comments when interviewed by the State house correspondents.

In a related development, NNPC boss Dr. Baru was also sighted at the Presidential Villa, while the meeting between President Buhari and Kachikwu was still in progress.

He was seen going into the Chief of Staff to the President, Aba Kyari’s office and later headed to the mosque in the Villa for the Friday prayers.

It would be recalled that the Senate on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member ad hoc committee, headed by Sen. Aliyu Wammako, to investigate the allegations leveled against the GMD.

The committee is expected to report back within the next two weeks.