Share this:

Osinbajo Laments Bitterly, Says Nigeria’s Revenue Has Reduced By 60% In 5 Years

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Nigeria earning 60% less revenue than 5 years ago, Nigeria’s Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo stated on Monday.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the Financial Times Africa Summit Themed: “What Makes Africa Work,” in London

Osinbajo who reaffirmed that a total of N1.3 trillion was expended on infrastructure in 2016 said there is a commitment to providing much needed infrastructure globally.

He noted that although the sizes of investments differ, the subtext is the same.

His words;”Today, we can demonstrate with clear examples that what makes Africa work are the ingenuity and resilience of the people.

“Strong visionary leadership committed to good governance has proved to be critical where our economies have recorded successes.

“Ethiopia delivered its light rail within Addis ahead of schedule and with no cost overruns.Rwanda has shrugged off the tragedy of genocide of barely 20 years ago delivering on infrastructure.

“Across the entire continent, there is a commitment to providing much needed infrastructure.Although the sizes of investments differ, the subtext is the same, the confidence of local African investors in the opportunities available.

“If I were a betting man, I would put my money on African businesses that demonstrate an awareness of tech as a catalyst for business.

“Today, companies like Flutterwave, Andela, Jobberman, Konga are examples of young African entrepreneurs using tech to create profit.And evidently, smart money all over the world is paying attention.

“The global perception of Africa has evolved from a “Hopeless Continent” to the “Africa Rising” rhetoric to a pride of “Lions on the Move”