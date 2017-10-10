Check Out The REAL CAUSE Of Davido’s Friend, Tagbo’s Death

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Following the death of Tagbo Umeike, who was said to be friend of pop star, David Adedeji Adeleke AKA ‘Davido’, autopsy has revealed that the deceased died of excessive alcohol and drugs intake.

The late Tagbo, 35, had reportedly died on his birthday.

A statement from the Medical Examiner’s Office stated that result from the autopsy showed that he(Tagbo), had alcohol and drugs in his system which was capable of easing a person into the early stages of hypothermia and eventual death.

“The toxicology tests detected alcohol (Bacardi 151, 75.5% Alcohol) and topiramate, a medication for epilepsy and/or migraines in a man’s system, in Tagbo Umeike.

“Tagbo’s blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) was at 0.112, higher than the 0.08 legal limit for normal human being state,” it stated.

Although Tagbo family claimed that Tagbo “didn’t have a prescription for any type of topiramate medication”, the coroner’s office stated that the amount of drug in Tagbos’ system was in the “therapeutic range.”

It further explained that; “Alcohol and topiramate are synergistic. When combined, the effect of either or both drugs is enhanced.”

“Topiramate, like alcohol, can cause dizziness, impaired memory, impaired concentration, poor coordination, confusion and impaired judgment.

“Central nervous system depression, or impairment, combined with cold exposure can hasten the onset of hypothermia and death.”