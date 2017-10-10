Share this:

‎Lagos Confirms Two Cases Of Monkey Pox

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –The Lagos State Government on Monday confirmed two suspected cases of Monkey Pox in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris confirmed this to journalists at a conference on Monday, stating that the two suspected cases were currently being investigated.

According to him, one of the suspects who just came from Bayelsa State admitted to eating bush meat.

He said the two suspects were currently being quarantined in the their various houses pending the result of the investigation.

“Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the State government,” he said.

The commissioner said in the wake of this outbreak, the state government is reiterating the need for members of the public to observe and maintain a high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread to the State.

He urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest public health facility or the Directorate of Disease Control in the State Ministry of Health.

“Also, health workers are advised to practice universal safety precautions in the management of suspected or confirmed cases, wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment when attending to cases, wash hands after each contact with patient or contaminated materials while surveillance system must be strengthened.

“The state government has mobilised the Disease Surveillance Officers in the 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state and health workers in both public and private health facilities have been placed on high alert,” Idris said.

Idris called on residents of the State to remain calm and go about their businesses without fear as the government had put in place adequate measures to effectively prevent and control the spread of the infection to the State.

“In case of any suspected case of Monkey Pox, the Lagos State Ministry of Health should be notified through the following mobile lines: 08037170614, 09087106072,” he said.