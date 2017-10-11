Share this:

N195bn Pension Fund: Maina’s Reinstatement A Victory For Poor Pensioners – CSO

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The League of Civil Society Groups, a non governmental organization, have described the reinstatement of former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, as Director, Human Resources management in one of the federal ministries as a victory for Nigeria’s poor pensioners.

The Groups also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for obeying the court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of former PRTT boss.

As contained in a statement signed by Ambassador Mukhtar Akoshile, the National Secretary of the League of Civil Society Groups, they described the reinstatement of Dr Abdulrasheed Maina into the civil service of the federation as a validation of “Buhari’s respect for the rule of law, separation of powers and due process.

The group said Maina was made to “suffer the brunt of daring to confront a well entrenched system of pilfering the resources meant for those who have used their bright years to serve Nigeria and Nigerians in various fields of endeavour.

It added that the former PRTT Boss dared to bring pension reform into a “pension system that had hitherto perpetuated inefficiency, corruption and mismanagement and thus, subjected many old and infirm Nigerians into perpetual suffering and hardship.

The statement read in part; “This (reinstatement) is not just a victory for Dr Abdulrasheed Maina, it is victory for dedication, doggedness, forthrightness, honesty, integrity and above all, the truth. It is also a victory for the elderly, pensioners and their children.

“We congratulate Dr Maina on his well deserved victory and reinstatement, celebrate him and uphold the President’s stance for corrupt free Nation as one of his loyal and credible man is back to duty.

“We urge him not to miss the ruest lesson of his fight- the eventual triumph of good over evil. We implore him to continue on his path of rectitude and use the new opportunity given to him by God to continue his impactful reforms in our civil service and in the body polity generally.

“Dr Maina’s pedigree and courage is needed for the anti corruption drive of this administration. We thank Mr President for keeping to the electoral promises of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) of respect for the rule of law and separation of powers. The statement read.

It would be recalled that Maina was on July 21, 2015 charged alongside Former Head of Service of Federation, Steve Oronsaye, Osarenkhoe Afe and Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited before a Federal High Court on a 24-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretense.