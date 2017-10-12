Former World Footballer Of The Year, George Weah Leads Presidential Election In Liberia

Share this:

Sketchy reports from Monrovia, the Liberian capital, have it that former world footballer of the year, George Weah, is the odds-on favourite to emerge as the president of the West African country.

According to the reports, the former European footballer of the year is at the fore front of the race to replace Sirleaf Ellen Johnson as the next president of Liberia, even though the winner is yet to be announced by the country’s electoral body.

Vice President Joseph Boakai is the other strong contender for the exalted office in Liberia and the National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to announce the first official results from the presidential and legislative elections on Thursday.

If no candidate wins 50 percent of the presidential vote, a run-off between the top two contenders will be held on November 7, an outcome analysts say is a near certainty.

Turnout for Liberia’s first democratic transfer of power in seven decades was exceptionally high, the electoral panel has suggested.