Nigeria’s Customs Comptroller Escapes Death As Bandits Attack Convoy Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), Ogun State, Nigeria, Sani Madugu, has escaped death after suspected bandits attacked his convoy.

Magudu together with eight other officials were returning to Idiroko from Abeokuta when the bandits launched the attack at about 8 p.m.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, at the Idiroko Customs headquarters, the Comptroller disclosed that the attackers took advantage of a traffic jam at Ijako axis of the road to attack his convoy.

“We were caught in the web of a traffic jam at Ijako axis of Abeokuta-Ifo road when the hoodlums came and attacked my convoy. They destroyed and vandalised our vehicles,” he stated.

The vehicles damaged include a security pilot Toyota Hilux with registration number ‘Customs: A 39CS’ and his official car, which number plate he said was taken away by the bandits.

He said the attackers also took away the uniform of one of his aides, David Ojo, a custom assistant.

He said the officials tried as much as possible to avoid bloodshed saying;“We refused to be provoked. We do not fire gun to avoid calamity, particularly because of innocent motorists and passersby. We had to call for reinforcement before we could leave the scene,” he said.

The comptroller said the incident will not discourage the customs command in the state from pursuing smugglers, adding that such attacks show that the agency was working and doing well.

“The attacks would not discourage us. We shall not be intimidated. Attacking us shows that we are working and we are mounting pressure on them. We are always one step ahead of smugglers.”

He said the case had been reported to the police, which has commenced investigation.