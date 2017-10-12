Share this:

Ogun Health Commissioner Denies Case Of Monkey Pox

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria (GVE) – Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye has denied reported case of Monkey Pox in the State.

The State commissioner was reacting to reports from the National Centre for Disease Control, Abuja, that the state was among the States being affected by the disease.

According to Ipaye, the real issue was a case of skin tissue/rashes‎ after proper diagnosis.

He attributed the news to over zealousness of a health officer in the state which contacted the NCDC in Abuja that one incident had been recorded in the state.

He said when visited the patient at Ijebu-Ode General Hospital to confirm the incident and the sample of his skin tissue was diagnosed, it resulted as skin tissue/rashes against the widely spread of monkeypox being reported in the paper by the NCDC in Abuja.

Ipaye described monkey pox as a rare and a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa, stressing that it’s symptoms are very similar to that of smallpox which requires the proactive measure to combat.

The Commissioner noted that in the wake of this outbreak, the state government is reiterating the need for members of the public to observe and maintain a proper high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of precautionary measures to prevent the disease.