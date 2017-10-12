Share this:

Osinbajo Admits To Approving NNPC Contracts

Bamidele Fashube,ABUJA ,Nigeria. GVE – Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted to have approved contracts of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He said the contracts were approved when President Muhammadu Buhari was on medical vacation in the UK.

The Minister of state for petroleum resources, had accused Maikanti Baru, group managing director (GMD) of the NNPC, of awarding contracts without due process.

However, the VP’s spokesperson Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo approved the contracts as part of necessary actions to deal with a backlog of unpaid cash calls and incentivise investments.

In a series of tweets, he said;“In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence & adherence to established procedure. Action necessary to deal with huge backlog of unpaid cash calls which Buhari adm. inherited and also to incentivize much needed fresh investments in the oil & gas.”