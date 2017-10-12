PDP And Fayose’s Bid For The Presidency

By Jideofor Adibe (GVE) – That the whistle for 2019 has long been blown is not in doubt. While many of the people in the (now rejuvenated?) PDP with rumoured presidential ambitions seem too scared to throw their hats into the ring, Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose took the bull by the horns despite knowing that his party has zoned that office to the Northern part of the country.

In this piece I will try to build scenarios of Fayose’s possible presidential candidacy. In doing this, I am assuming that Fayose’s declaration of interest in the presidency is for real and not just another of his exhibitionisms and theatrics. I am equally assuming that he will be contesting against Buhari:

One, the first step is for the PDP to determine if it wants to contest to win or if it merely wants to ‘fulfil all righteousness’. If it is running to win, its starting point must be creating realistic ‘paths to victory’ and going for the path with the greatest chance of delivering victory.

In my article in this column entitled, ‘2019: On Your Marks…’ (Daily Trust, September 14, 2017), I made the following broad proposition, which could be a pointer to how I feel the party should try to determine credible paths to victory:

“If Buhari chooses to run, there will be the question of whether he can still command the sort of loyalty and support he did in the North in his four runs for the presidency from 2003 to 2015 when he consistently polled some 12 million votes.

“If that level of support is still there, then it will be an uphill task for his challengers – unless they can come up with a new coalition system that will literally deny him of substantial support in the South and the Middle Belt or ensure that the bloc votes from his strong bases in the North-east and North-west are significantly split.”

Following from the above, the PDP may want to concede the Northeast and Northwest to Buhari where he still seems to have strong appeal. This may logically mean looking in the direction of other zones in the North such as