Reps To Probe Appalling State Of Aso Rock Clinic

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The House of Representatives, Nigeria on Thursday, concluded plans to probe the alleged deplorable state of the Aso-Rock Clinic.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari had lamented the appalling condition of the clinic despite the huge budgetary allocations to the hospital annually.

Mrs. Buhari did not hesitate to chide the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the clinic, Dr. Hussain Munir, for running an ill-equipped health care facility even as she called for an investigation into how the clinic’s funds are managed.

In line with this, a motion was sponsored by Rep Henry Archibong, PDP, Akwa Ibom, entitled:’Need To Investigate The Deplorable Condition Of The State Clinic And The Alleged Deductions From The Salaries And Allowances Of The Medical Staff’.

When the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara put to voice vote, it was unanimously supported.