The Buhari Media Support Group Dismisses AYF Comments On PMB’s Performance

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) hereby dismiss a statement credited to Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) which insinuated that “majority of Nigerians are languishing in abject poverty and penury’’ under the current administration on grounds that it does not reflect the current realities in Nigeria.

The statement which was issued on Sunday in Kaduna and signed by AYF National President Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu also claimed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has performed below expectation just as it called for the reshuffling of the cabinet to get rid of officials whose loyalty and performance are in doubt.

It is obvious and unfortunate that the young fellows did not make enquiries to ascertain the current status of the issues they raised or match them with latest facts and figures before going to town.

We advise the youths to take note of the various initiatives of the Buhari administration towards solving the myriad of problems besetting the country which he met on assumption of office in May 2015.

We also remind the youths that despite the lean financial resources President Buhari inherited, he still enunciated several policies and programmes aimed at bringing succour to Nigerians.

The recovery of huge sums of stolen public funds through the fight against corruption, the successful degrading of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and the deliberate policy of economic diversification which has resulted in a significant increase in federal revenue are some of the achievements of President Buhari.

Furthermore, The present administration’s initiatives such as the N-Power programme, School Feeding programme, conditional cash transfer programme and the anchor borrowers programme have continued to impact on the Nigerians, especially, the youths, just as they are worthy of commendation.

It may also interest AYF to know that the administration has revived the railway sector with a railway masterplan that traverses all parts of the country, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of most major road networks across the country, BMSG said.

Moving forward, we8 advice members of AYF to liaise with the Bureau of Statistics and other relevant agencies of government to update their knowledge with facts and figures as it relates to the performance of government in various sectors so as to make better informed decisions and public comments.