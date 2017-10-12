Share this:

US Set To Withdraw From UNESCO; Read Why

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Dissatisfied with the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO’s) “anti-Israel bias”, the United States has unfolded plans to withdraw from the organisation.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Heather Nauert state department spokeswoman, stating that the UNESCO’s outgoing director-general, Irina Bokova, has been informed of the decision.

The withdrawal according to Nauert is expected to take effect from the end of 2018 adding that the US would be a non-member observer of the agency.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and reflects US concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO,” she said in a statement.

In 2011, UNESCO members granted Palestine full membership of the body despite opposition from Israel. This did not go down well with the US.

Some of the United States’s closest allies are among UNESCO’s 195 members.

UNESCO was established after World War II to help promote the free flow of information. It is perhaps best known for the World Heritage programme, which helps preserve cultural sites of import around the globe.