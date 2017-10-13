Dokpesi To OGD: I Shall Work With You

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The founder and Chairman of DAAR Communication, himself also an aspirant to the position of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has described Otunba Gbenga Daniel, OGD as a friend of longstanding with whom he shares deep understanding.

Dokpesi made this disclosure on Tuesday during a consultative visit by Otunba Gbenga Daniel to DAAR communications headquarters with respect to the latter’s bid for the Chairmanship of PDP. He also said he will not only be present at OGD’s official declaration programme on the 18th of October in Abuja, but also promised to be part of the whole campaign process.

“You can see that I’ve not lifted a finger (concerning my own ambition), it is because I don’t want my people to be in disarray but be assured that I shall work with you “, Dokpesi said.

Earlier, the consultation train of Otunba Gbenga Daniel had moved down South East with a visit to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi where he also met with former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Olisa Metuh.

The former Governor and his team equally met with Governor Gabriel Suswan of Venue State and former Minister and Woman Leader of the PDP, Mrs. Kema Chikwe in Abuja.