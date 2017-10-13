Share this:

NANS Loses EX-financial Secretary

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) –A former Financial Secretary, of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Muhammed Yusuf is dead.

He reportedly died on Tuesday, after a brief illness.

The association’s National Public Relations Officer (PRO) Bestman Okereafor stated that his death came barely a week after the association lost one of its former National President, Muhammed Dauda to an illness.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) under the leadership of Aruna Kadiri, has appealed to the clergy in the society to pray for the students’ constituency,” he said.

He called for prayers for the association’s leaderships as this according to him was necessary following deaths of great Nigerian students and their leaders in recent times.

“The most recent is the death of Muhammed Yusuf a.k.a. Alhaji Kano, a former NANS Financial Secretary after a little illness.

“This is coming barely after a week the association lost one of its former National President, Muhammed Dauda to an illness also.”

”NANS bids ”Alhaji Kano” farewell, this is no doubt a great loss to the NANS family”.

”May God grant friends and family of the deceased the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“Rest in peace, Alhaji Kano.”