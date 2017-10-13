Share this:

NGO Builds Library For Enugu Inmates

By Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the current orientation of prison authority on rehabilitation, the Zacheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries, (ZODML) a Non-Governmental Organization, have set up a library in Enugu prison to prepare inmates to be able to adapt to lives and activities in the society.

The Chief Executive Officer of ZODML, Mrs. Ego Mbagwu made this known during the commissioning of Enugu and Oji River Prison libraries.

According to her, the library would help to improve and build the inmates spiritual, social and emotional well-being, adding that it was equipped with both academics and nonacademic books, to serve as a symbol to remind the inmates that inmates are not rejected or forgotten and also spur them to improve on themselves knowledge wise.

Mrs. Mbagwu stressed that the essence of building library in the prison was for rehabilitation purposes while in prison to enable them behave normal and change their criminal attitude.

She lamented over the increase in number of inmate and called on the state government for urgent intervention to build more houses to accommodate them and other social amenities to facilitate training and rehabilitation of inmates.

“We set up libraries to promote self-education which in turn brings about personal and social development. Our aim is to make it possible for those who cannot afford books to have access to them by placing libraries in institutions like prison, public primary and secondary schools.

“With the recent orientation of the prison authority which now tends towards rehabilitation rather than punishment, the library will come in as a useful tool to prepare inmates for their journey towards reintegration into society.

“The Prisons department we have observed needs to be developed and better equipped to copy with their responsibilities. They need more buildings to accommodate the growing number of inmates and other equipment and amenities to training and rehabilitation of inmates”, She disclosed.

The Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, CP Ogbodo Ndubuisi, applauded the NGO for identifying the need for inmates as well as to improve their mental well-being through study.

He noted that the two libraries donated by the organization will be put to good use stating that the command is ready to partner well meaning bodies to ensure that prison inmates are taken good care of.

