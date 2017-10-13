Share this:

With Osinbajo Denying Approval Of NNPC Contracts, Nigerians Raise Alarm Over Disappearance Of $25billion

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The recent report by the Nigerian vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, denying the approval of any contract by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has thrown open another controversy in the Nigerian oil sector, Global Village Extra reports.

There had been widespread criticism of the successor of former petroleum minister and NNPC Boss, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, over the sudden disappearance of monies from the ministry, with nobody readily claiming responsibility for its whereabouts.

Recently, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, raised an alarm over the disappearance of funds from the coffers of the sector under the ‘watchful eyes’ of the new GMD, Maikanti Baru, including the unilateral award of hefty oil and gas contracts totaling about N9 trillion.

Baru had swiftly reacted to the allegations, stating that he was not aware of any such transaction taking place under his jurisdiction, as he cleared the air with a detailed press statement which further ‘implicated’ the Vice President (in his capacity as the acting president) in some of the contracts approved.

Having quickly explained that the approvals he granted to the NNPC while he was acting president were for financing arrangements for the Joint Ventures between the corporation and IOCs, and not approvals for contracts, questions are now being raised by Nigerians on where the approvals for the monies came from.

Recall that this outburst by Kachikwu is not dissimilar to that of Emir Sanusi while he was the CBN governor when he also raised an alarm over a massive $25 billion dollars NNPC money that was not remitted to the federation account.

Nigerians are now curious as to what happened to the money which Baru was alleged to have sanctioned, which cannot now be accounted for.

Their worry stems from the fact that the poverty in the land is reaching an unbearable limit, but such lump sums are flying around unaccounted for, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a man who came into power to fight corruption.

Is President Buhari truly not aware of the approvals? Did Baru get a ‘back door’ approval for the money or is the Minister of State for petroleum really making false claims?

Nigerians deserve an answer; Who approved the contracts? Baru needs to come clean and tell the Nigerian people what the NNPC did with tax payers money.