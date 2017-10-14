Share this:

EU Ambassador Urges FG To Sign Economic Partnership Agreement

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Ambassador/Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen on Thursday advocated for the development of a framework that will ensure inclusive growth in the country, and called on the Federal Government to sign the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to enhance its diversification agenda and regional integration.

He stated this when he visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun at the APC National Secretariat, in Abuja.

Ambassador Karlsen further expressed the EU’s interest in further improving cordial political and economic dialogue and cooperation with the Nigerian government and the APC. He also expressed the EU’s support for the diversification efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The APC National Chairman who was accompanied during the visit by the Party’s National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni told the EU ambassador that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration since assumption of office in May 2015 has focused on delivering on election promises, primarily on economic recovery, anti-corruption and security.

He said the government has also focused on diversifying the economy away from oil to agriculture, solid minerals, the creative industry and other viable sectors.

The APC National Chairman called for the EU’s continued cooperation and support for Nigeria’s effort to tackle its challenges and develop its infrastructure.