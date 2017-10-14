INEC Fixes Election Date To Replace Late Mmegbuenaeze

Share this:

INEC Fixes Election Date To Replace Late Mmegbuanaeze

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Following the death of late Honorable Francis Mmegbuanaeze, representing Idemili North at the House of Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed November 18, as date for bye election into the Idemili North state constituency.

According to INEC timetable, all political parties are to conduct their primaries on or before October 31st .

Hon Francis Mmegbuanaeze died on August 16, 2017 after attending APGA governorship primaries.

With this announcement, Idemili North will witness two elections on November 18 .

Details later.