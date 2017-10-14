Share this:

OAU Suspends Four Students For Alleged Breach Of Matriculation Oath

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – For alleged breach of Code of Conduct and matriculation oath, the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria have suspended four students of the institution.

The students are:OMOLE, Ibukun Ayodele, with registration number CVE/ 2011/ 042 of the Department of Civil Engineering, JACOB, Tosin Grace, with registration number: LAW/ 2012/ 153 of the Faculty of Law, UDEH, John with registration number ASE/ 2015/ 362 of the Department of Arts and Social Sciences and OLUWALADE, Babatunde with registration number: EGL/ 2014/ 431 of the Department of English.

The school’s Public Relations Officer Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement on Friday stated that the students’ offences include: criminal activities, breach of the code of conduct for the University community and violent violation of their matriculation oath.

According to him, the students the led some other persons in protest and violently disrupted academic and extracurricular activities of the University.

They forcefully chased other students out of the lecture halls under the guise of demonstrating against an alleged unsatisfactory power supply to the campus.

Olarewaju also added that the students, together with other persons, vandalised commercial transport vehicles of the members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ile Ife.