82 Division Nigerian Army Set For Captain-Major Promotional Exam

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – In line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General TY Buratai, the 82 Division Nigerian Army is set to host Captain – Major Practical Promotion Examination 2017.

The examination which was selected tree d to hold from the 16th – 20th October 2017 , is intended to test the intellectual and professional ability of the candidates as well as to improve on their capacity and knowledge base in the discharge of their duties.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa.

According to him, the eligible candidates which would be tested on map reading, tactics and low intensity conflicts, communications, staff duties and French language and be conducted by the Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Nigerian Army, in 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

A team of observers from Army Headquarters, Directing Staff and members of the examination panel were drawn from formations and units of the Nigerian Army will be involved in the conduct of the Exercise.

Consequently, there will be movements of vehicles conveying troops in selected field locations for the examination.

Members of the public in Enugu city and Nsude – Udi community along 9th Mile general are hereby informed not to worry on seeing sporadic movements of military vehicles and personnel during the period of the Exercise.

The Commander TRADOC, Major General Rasheed Olawuyi Yusuf will address the 130 candidates and the Directing Staff at about 1400 hours on Sunday 15th October 2017 at the Division’s Auditorium. Similarly, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigeian Army , Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar will make some remarks at the occasion.