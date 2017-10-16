Share this:

Captain – Major Exam: Candidates Warned Against Malpractice

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Examination President heading the 2017 Captain – Major Practical Promotion Examination, Major General Rasheed Yusuf has urged all the candidates to accord to the exam with all seriousness and make sure they do not fail, saying that candidates caught in exam malpractice is a disqualification.

He further warned them against anything that might tarnish their image during the exam period, rather they should put in their best and as well avoid lateness.

General Yusuf made the statement yesterday at the 82 Division Nigerian Army meeting, in Enugu State, while addressing the candidates on the rules, modes and conducts of the examination, which commenced today in the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

Global Village Extra gathered that about 130 candidates are sitting for the promotion exam and they are been catered for by the 82 Division.

In his remark, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar said Nigerian Military is like a pyramid where only the best gets to at the top.

According to him, every stage has a promotion exam and is only when you pass that you get to the next level which last for five years and then you write another exam for promotion.

He charged them of competence, responsibility and accountability saying that people’s lives are kept in their hands.

“There is no short cut for you. As a matter of fact, is a long journey in the actual sense what you call short cut. There can never be any lickage in the exam. Five nights is enough to affect your profession”, he warned.