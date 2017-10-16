Delta APC Chieftains Demand Gov Okowa’s Impeachment

Share this:

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State have urged the state House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against governor Ifeanyi Okowa over allege corrupt practices.

The leaders claimed that Okowa allegedly looted the state treasury while ignoring the needs of the people of Delta State.

Cairo Ojougboh, who spoke on behalf of the leaders said two-week ultimatum has been issued to the state legislature to start the impeachment process of

Okowa, adding that the state was no longer progressing despite all the billions of naira accrued to the state since he became the state governor.

But in a swift reaction, Kingsley Esiso, the PDP chairman in Delta state has described the allegations as baseless.

(NewsbreakNG).