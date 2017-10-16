Share this:

Exercise Egwu Eke II Officially Ends

Alexandra Umeh, ENUGU, Nigeria. (GVE) – The operation Egwu Eke Exercise which began full operation in September 15, 2017 has officially ended yesterday, 15 October, 2017.

This was announced by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General TY Buratai who formally declared the end of Exercise EGWU EKE 11, as was contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Director Public Relations, 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa.

Lieutenant Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar.

The ceremony took place in Sector 1 Tactical Headquarters at Umuahia, Abia State at about 1900 to 2000 hours on Saturday 14 October 2017, with the traditional activation of camp fire to formally signify the successful completion of the Exercise.

General Abubakar commended all the officers, soldiers and personnel of paramilitary organizations that collaborated and synergized, worked tirelessly and commendably throughout the one month period for the Exercise.

He remarked further that the achievements recorded during the Exercise in the areas of attainment of the mission specific training objectives, improvement in peace and security, curtailing the menace of violent irredentist groups in the theatre of the Exercise(South Eastern part of Nigeria) is remarkable.

On his part, the representative of the Government and good people of Abia State, Engineer Emmanuel Nwabuko expressed appreciation to the government and people of the State for the numerous achievements of Exercise EGWU EKE 11 in terms of improvement of peace, security and stability of the State.

Nwabuko remarked further that the collaborative relationship of the State with the Nigerian Army can be traced to the time in 2010 – 2011 when kidnappers, armed robbers and other hoodlums paralyzed economic and social activities in the State.

He said “it was the army that rescued us”. “So, we are ready to always leverage on this relationship whenever the need arise”, he added.

In attendance were the representative of the Chief of Training and Operations Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Ndalolo, Defence Headquarters Observer Team led by Commodore Shammah, the Security Adviser to Abia State Governor, Captain (rtd) Idonsi Awa and the Commanders of 14 and 34 Brigades Brigadier Generals AK Ibrahim and IH Bature.

Others were the Commanders of 44 Engineer Brigade, 82 Division Garrison, and Supply and Transport Brigadier Generals Mark Mamman, LA Adegboye and EA Anaryu respectively.