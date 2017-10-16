OPC Leader, Gani Adams To Become Next Aare Ona Kakanfo

Share this:

Self-determinist group, Oodua Peoples Congress’ leader Chief Gani Adams, will become the next Aare Ona Kakanfo, which is a war title bestowed on warriors by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Late Moshood Olawale kashima Abiola was the last person to hold the position.

According to PUNCH, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi said he issued Adams an appointment letter during his (monarch’s) 79th birthday celebration.

“Yes, I have confirmed Otunba Gani Adams as the next Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. He emerged out of the five aspirants that I considered for the position but I will hold a press conference where he will be formally announced. It is after this announcement that the traditional rites for his installation will start,” Oba Adeyemi was quoted as saying.

Segun Akanni, spokesman for Adams, also confirmed the appointment.

The title, which is solely given by the Alaafin to a deserving brave Yoruba son, had also been held by a former premier of the Western Region, Samuel Ladoke Akintola. Other previous bearers of the war title were Kokorogangan from Iwoye Ketu. Among those that have been Aare Ona Kakanfo are Oyatope of Iwoye, Oyabi of Ajase, Adeta of Jabata, Oku of Jabata, Afonja of Ilorin, Toyeye of Ogbomoso, Edun of Gbogun, Amepo of Abemo, Kurunmi of Ijaye, Ojo Aburumaku of Ogbomoso, Latosisa of Ibadan.