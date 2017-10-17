Share this:

Kachikwu Confirms Fire Outbreak In Abuja Home

****Rules Out Foul Play

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, on Monday confirmed that there was a fire outbreak at his Abuja residence.

He however, stated that the incident was nothing serious ruling out foul play.

Kachikwu in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Idang Alibi said the incident was due to power surge which was promptly contained.

He said blamed the surge on a faulty electric cable in his principal’s bedroom.

The spokesperson said no one was hurt during the incident, which he said occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning.

He also added that this was contained within a few minutes by police guard and others who were at the property located in the highbrow Asokoro neighbourhood.

“No foul play was suspected in the fire incident,” Mr. Alibi said.