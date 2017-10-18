Share this:

‘Military Operation Has Stabilised Security In South East’

· …106 Criminals Arrested, 26 Guns Recovered

By Alexandra Umeh

ENUGU (GVE) – The Nigerian Army said it has restored stability and security in the South-East through the just concluded Operation Python Dance II, despite its controversies.

The Army Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division, Col. Musa Sagir, who stated this, added also that the exercise had checkmated the tension in the zone brought about by the activities of secessionist groups, stressing that the people could freely go about their legitimate duties without hindrance.

He noted that the one-month exercise was also used to impact on the skills and training of its officials in their various areas as well as promoted peace among its men.

He said: “The one-month Nigerian Army Exercise EGWU EKE II conducted at 82 Division Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility which covers the south eastern geo-political zone and parts of Cross River State recorded remarkable achievements in the attainment of training and operational objectives, improvement in peace, security and stability in the region.

“The exercise has also thwarted criminal intents and activities such as illegal oil bunkering activities, armed robbery, kidnapping, violent secessionists’ agitations, armed banditry and communal clashes.

“It should be noted that despite initial apprehension caused by mischief makers, deliberate misinformation and campaign of calumny by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the exercise has ended on a high because of the attainment of the training and operational objectives of the effort.”

He went on: “Recall that efforts were made in the previous press releases to inform the public that the exercise was a training session for the participating troops to sharpen their agility and skills to curtail current and evolving security challenges. It is by now obvious that in all standards, the outlined objectives have been achieved. This was effectively consolidated in the light of the gains and lessons learnt from the earlier exercise, Python Dance I.”

Also in a related event, Col Musa disclosed that 106 suspected criminals were arrested, while 26 guns recovered during the ‘Python Dance’ exercise.

He further stated that its troops arrested kidnappers and cult members during the exercise of Operation Python Dance in the five South-East states, saying that the suspects had been handed over to the state police commands, said 26 assorted guns were also recovered during the exercise.

He said, “So far, 106 suspects were arrested for different offences, in different areas across the South-East and all were handed over to the police in the various police commands across the region. In addition, 26 assorted arms and some quantities of cartridges were recovered.

“At the end of the Army exercise, available records from the Division’s Medical Hospital and Services indicated that 10,446 persons, excluding school pupils, benefited from the free medical outreaches conducted by the division.”

It would be recalled that the Operation Python Dance, which started on September 15 and lasted till October 14, was held in the five south-eastern states of Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra.

The exercise also touched some parts of Cross River State, adding that it conducted raids on suspected criminal hideouts and arrested fleeing cult members in various communities.