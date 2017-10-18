Share this:

Number Of Sokoto’s Out Of School Children Drops By Half – UNICEF

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (GVE) –The number school children out of school in Sokoto, which was the highest in the country, has dropped from 69 percent in 2015 to 37 percent this year, outgoing UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office for Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states, Muhammad Muhuiddin, has revealed.

Speaking at a reception organised in his honour by the Sokoto state government after the completion of his tour of duty, Muhuiddin said that the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) for 2016-2017 showed that Sokoto has made appreciable progress, resulting in over 50 percent cut in the number.

He said, “It gladdens my heart seeing the commitment shown by the political leadership and the technical teams set up by the government to work with UNICEF and partners in various sectors for the children of Sokoto.

“We have achieved significant changes in results, and I have to say, these changes are positive, and unique in Nigeria. It is always satisfying when you implement projects and see the results and the impact these results have made.

“Of special joy for me is the number of girls in schools at the moment. The other day, we inspected some projects in schools in Binji and in a class of 48 pupils, we saw 36 girls as against 12 boys. It was a good measure of the progress made and i urge you to sustain it,” he said.

However he urged the government to do more especially in the area of routine immunisation, expressing hope and optimism that the plans put together will have positive impact in the next two to four years.

On his part, the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal commended Muhuiddin for the commitment, passion and dexterity he showed while in Sokoto, adding that the people of the state would miss a dear friend.

“We will miss you. To us, you are a friend and reliable partner who took his job of saving humanity with all the seriousness it deserves. The people and government of Sokoto state wish you success in your future assignment in Calcutta, India,” he added.